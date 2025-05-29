Landsea Homes Corporation (LSEA) EPS growth this year is -96.36%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Landsea Homes Corporation (NASDAQ: LSEA) open the trading on Wednesday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.09% to $11.27, before settling in for the price of $11.28 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LSEA posted a 52-week range of $5.41-$14.04.

The Real Estate sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 18.49% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 61.21%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -96.36%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $36.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $21.75 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $410.34 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.38, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.42.

Landsea Homes Corporation (LSEA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Real Estate – Development industry. Landsea Homes Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 40.28%, in contrast to 59.81% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 09 ’24, this organization’s Director sold 2,521,740 shares at the rate of 10.25, making the entire transaction reach 25,847,835 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,543,411. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 10 ’24, Company’s Director sold 378,260 for 10.25, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,877,165. This particular insider is now the holder of 6,165,151 in total.

Landsea Homes Corporation (LSEA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

Landsea Homes Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -96.36% and is forecasted to reach 0.07 in the upcoming year.

Landsea Homes Corporation (NASDAQ: LSEA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Landsea Homes Corporation (LSEA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.19. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.38. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $42.15, and its Beta score is 1.92. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.26. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.32.

In the same vein, LSEA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.27, a figure that is expected to reach -0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.07 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Landsea Homes Corporation (LSEA)

[Landsea Homes Corporation, LSEA] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 61.24% While, its Average True Range was 0.33.

Raw Stochastic average of Landsea Homes Corporation (LSEA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 97.18%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 96.95% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 190.23% that was higher than 99.99% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.