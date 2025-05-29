LegalZoom.com Inc (LZ) recent quarterly performance of 7.23% is not showing the real picture

LegalZoom.com Inc (NASDAQ: LZ) open the trading on Wednesday, with great promise as it jumped 0.53% to $9.49, before settling in for the price of $9.44 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LZ posted a 52-week range of $5.33-$10.60.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 11.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 42.58%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 14.23%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $181.18 million, simultaneously with a float of $118.08 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.72 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.30, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.86.

LegalZoom.com Inc (LZ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Specialty Business Services industry. LegalZoom.com Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 34.83%, in contrast to 57.45% institutional ownership.

LegalZoom.com Inc (LZ) Earnings and Revenue Records

LegalZoom.com Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 14.23% and is forecasted to reach 0.70 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.04% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 42.58% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

LegalZoom.com Inc (NASDAQ: LZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for LegalZoom.com Inc (LZ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.76. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.35. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $55.37, and its Beta score is 1.28. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.49. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 14.75.

In the same vein, LZ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.17, a figure that is expected to reach 0.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.70 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of LegalZoom.com Inc (LZ)

[LegalZoom.com Inc, LZ] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 45.48% While, its Average True Range was 0.32.

Raw Stochastic average of LegalZoom.com Inc (LZ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 73.12%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 79.88% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 90.23% that was higher than 55.80% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.