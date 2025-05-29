Liberty Global Ltd (LBTYK) recent quarterly performance of -20.26% is not showing the real picture

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ: LBTYK) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.99% to $9.72, before settling in for the price of $10.02 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LBTYK posted a 52-week range of $8.39-$14.83.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -15.64%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -181.64%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $160.34 million, simultaneously with a float of $138.34 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.31 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.85, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.88.

Liberty Global Ltd (LBTYK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Telecom Services industry. Liberty Global Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 59.97%, in contrast to 36.84% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 14 ’25, this organization’s SVP & CAO sold 30,283 shares at the rate of 9.77, making the entire transaction reach 295,844 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 26,282. Preceding that transaction, on May 15 ’25, Company’s SVP & CAO sold 17,164 for 10.31, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 176,884. This particular insider is now the holder of 28,065 in total.

Liberty Global Ltd (LBTYK) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global Ltd’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -181.64% and is forecasted to reach -1.99 in the upcoming year.

Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ: LBTYK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Liberty Global Ltd (LBTYK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.95. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.36. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.43. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.58.

In the same vein, LBTYK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -11.04, a figure that is expected to reach -0.43 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.99 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Liberty Global Ltd (LBTYK)

Going through the that latest performance of [Liberty Global Ltd, LBTYK]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.55 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.51 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.93% While, its Average True Range was 0.34.

Raw Stochastic average of Liberty Global Ltd (LBTYK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 11.56%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 39.30% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 40.21% that was higher than 36.63% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.