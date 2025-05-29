LifeMD Inc (LFMD) Moves -0.61% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

LifeMD Inc (NASDAQ: LFMD) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -0.61% at $11.47, before settling in for the price of $11.54 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LFMD posted a 52-week range of $3.99-$12.19.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 88.75% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -10.98%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 99.29%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $43.53 million, simultaneously with a float of $36.13 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $521.28 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.10, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.80.

LifeMD Inc (LFMD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. LifeMD Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 20.51%, in contrast to 36.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 01 ’25, this organization’s Chairman and CEO sold 21,995 shares at the rate of 7.53, making the entire transaction reach 165,684 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,553,726. Preceding that transaction, on May 02 ’25, Company’s Chairman and CEO sold 3,005 for 7.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 22,539. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,550,721 in total.

LifeMD Inc (LFMD) Earnings and Revenue Records

LifeMD Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 99.29% and is forecasted to reach 0.28 in the upcoming year.

LifeMD Inc (NASDAQ: LFMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for LifeMD Inc (LFMD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.77. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.75. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.23. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 37.39.

In the same vein, LFMD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.33, a figure that is expected to reach -0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.28 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of LifeMD Inc (LFMD)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of LifeMD Inc (NASDAQ: LFMD), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.69 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.47 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 85.55% While, its Average True Range was 0.80.

Raw Stochastic average of LifeMD Inc (LFMD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 91.07%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 83.56% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 59.60% that was lower than 114.04% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.