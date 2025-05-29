Liquidia Corp (LQDA) latest performance of -9.13% is not what was on cards

As on Wednesday, Liquidia Corp (NASDAQ: LQDA) started slowly as it slid -9.13% to $14.18, before settling in for the price of $15.60 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LQDA posted a 52-week range of $8.26-$19.41.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 379.67%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.44%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 3.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $85.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $69.11 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.21 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.86, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.68.

Liquidia Corp (LQDA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Liquidia Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 19.16%, in contrast to 60.87% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 28 ’25, this organization’s Chief Business Officer sold 455 shares at the rate of 14.24, making the entire transaction reach 6,479 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 183,849. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 21 ’25, Company’s Chief Medical Officer sold 2,450 for 13.67, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 33,492. This particular insider is now the holder of 263,152 in total.

Liquidia Corp (LQDA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Liquidia Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 3.90% and is forecasted to reach -0.26 in the upcoming year.

Liquidia Corp (NASDAQ: LQDA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Liquidia Corp (LQDA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.91. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 85.70.

In the same vein, LQDA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.56, a figure that is expected to reach -0.43 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.26 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Liquidia Corp (LQDA)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Liquidia Corp, LQDA], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.74 million was better the volume of 1.18 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 9.93% While, its Average True Range was 1.39.

Raw Stochastic average of Liquidia Corp (LQDA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 35.83%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 1.69% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 96.15% that was higher than 60.34% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.