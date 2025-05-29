Lithium Argentina AG (LAR) EPS growth this year is 31.01%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Lithium Argentina AG (NYSE: LAR) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.11% to $1.78, before settling in for the price of $1.80 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LAR posted a 52-week range of $1.73-$4.80.

The Basic Materials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 0.00% for the last half of the decade. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 31.01%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $161.97 million, simultaneously with a float of $133.16 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $288.18 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.0698, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.6690.

Lithium Argentina AG (LAR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry. Lithium Argentina AG’s current insider ownership accounts for 17.75%, in contrast to 16.57% institutional ownership.

Lithium Argentina AG (LAR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Lithium Argentina AG’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 31.01% and is forecasted to reach 0.21 in the upcoming year.

Lithium Argentina AG (NYSE: LAR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lithium Argentina AG (LAR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.55. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11.

In the same vein, LAR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.08, a figure that is expected to reach 0.00 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.21 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Lithium Argentina AG (LAR)

Going through the that latest performance of [Lithium Argentina AG, LAR]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.34 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.94 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.42% While, its Average True Range was 0.1063.

Raw Stochastic average of Lithium Argentina AG (LAR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.40%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 8.76% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 37.51% that was lower than 57.33% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.