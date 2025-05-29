Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV) plunge -4.15% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Live Nation Entertainment Inc (NYSE: LYV) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.96% to $140.22, before settling in for the price of $143.02 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LYV posted a 52-week range of $86.81-$157.75.

It was noted that the giant of the Communication Services sector posted annual sales growth of 71.43% over the last 5 years. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -22.66%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $231.75 million, simultaneously with a float of $154.97 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $32.50 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $132.44, while the 200-day Moving Average is $125.83.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Entertainment industry. Live Nation Entertainment Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 33.14%, in contrast to 77.51% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on May 16 ’25, Company’s EVP, M&A and Strategic Finance sold 34,808 for 147.38, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,130,003. This particular insider is now the holder of 189,456 in total.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV) Earnings and Revenue Records

Live Nation Entertainment Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -22.66% and is forecasted to reach 2.96 in the upcoming year.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc (NYSE: LYV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.96. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.97. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $48.01, and its Beta score is 1.46. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.43. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 24.37.

In the same vein, LYV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.92, a figure that is expected to reach 1.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.96 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV)

Going through the that latest performance of [Live Nation Entertainment Inc, LYV]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.01 million was inferior to the volume of 2.4 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.47% While, its Average True Range was 3.70.

Raw Stochastic average of Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 60.94%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 45.10% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 23.30% that was lower than 36.12% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.