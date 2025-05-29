Loar Holdings Inc (LOAR) PE Ratio stood at $227.27: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Loar Holdings Inc (NYSE: LOAR) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -0.28% at $86.59, before settling in for the price of $86.83 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LOAR posted a 52-week range of $50.01-$99.67.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 29.74%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 72.87%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $93.56 million, simultaneously with a float of $75.59 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.10 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $83.07, while the 200-day Moving Average is $78.42.

Loar Holdings Inc (LOAR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. Loar Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 19.20%, in contrast to 74.11% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 16 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 690,258 shares at the rate of 80.91, making the entire transaction reach 55,847,187 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 31,438,420. Preceding that transaction, on May 16 ’25, Company’s Director sold 690,258 for 80.91, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 55,847,187. This particular insider is now the holder of 31,438,420 in total.

Loar Holdings Inc (LOAR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Loar Holdings Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 72.87% and is forecasted to reach 0.93 in the upcoming year.

Loar Holdings Inc (NYSE: LOAR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Loar Holdings Inc (LOAR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.21. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.38. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $227.27, and its Beta score is 0.31. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 19.03. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 146.41.

In the same vein, LOAR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.38, a figure that is expected to reach 0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.93 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Loar Holdings Inc (LOAR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Loar Holdings Inc (NYSE: LOAR), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.2 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.73 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 55.44% While, its Average True Range was 4.09.

Raw Stochastic average of Loar Holdings Inc (LOAR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 65.18%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 29.56% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 58.33% that was higher than 52.55% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.