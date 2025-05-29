Mangoceuticals Inc (MGRX) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $3.0100: Right on the Precipice

Mangoceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MGRX) established initial surge of 11.64% at $2.11, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $1.89 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MGRX posted a 52-week range of $1.32-$7.66.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 2689.12%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $7.14 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.36 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $23.28 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.1200, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.0100.

Mangoceuticals Inc (MGRX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Mangoceuticals Inc industry. Mangoceuticals Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 51.44%, in contrast to 0.68% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 26 ’24, this organization’s Director sold 108,426 shares at the rate of 0.32, making the entire transaction reach 34,696 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 50,000. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 25 ’24, Company’s Director sold 16,574 for 0.31, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,138. This particular insider is now the holder of 158,426 in total.

Mangoceuticals Inc (MGRX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Mangoceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MGRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Mangoceuticals Inc (MGRX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.12. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.24. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 45.65.

In the same vein, MGRX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.02.

Technical Analysis of Mangoceuticals Inc (MGRX)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Mangoceuticals Inc, MGRX]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.22 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.84% While, its Average True Range was 0.2100.

Raw Stochastic average of Mangoceuticals Inc (MGRX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 16.36%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 89.77% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 108.69% that was lower than 151.09% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.