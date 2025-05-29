Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) plunge -1.81% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

As on Wednesday, Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC) started slowly as it slid -2.29% to $158.61, before settling in for the price of $162.33 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MPC posted a 52-week range of $115.10-$183.31.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 12.18%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.52%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -16.44%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $309.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $306.37 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $48.73 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $143.37, while the 200-day Moving Average is $152.11.

Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry. Marathon Petroleum Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.27%, in contrast to 76.18% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 11 ’25, this organization’s Chief Commercial Officer bought 2,000 shares at the rate of 134.72, making the entire transaction reach 269,440 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 12,162. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 05 ’25, Company’s Director bought 1,000 for 133.70, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 133,700. This particular insider is now the holder of 69,305 in total.

Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Corp’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -16.44% and is forecasted to reach 11.68 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 13.24% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 20.52% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.73. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.78. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $22.28, and its Beta score is 0.87. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.36. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.93.

In the same vein, MPC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.12, a figure that is expected to reach 3.38 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 11.68 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Marathon Petroleum Corp, MPC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.15 million was lower the volume of 2.83 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 48.57% While, its Average True Range was 4.52.

Raw Stochastic average of Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 85.99%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 65.28% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 33.06% that was lower than 45.00% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.