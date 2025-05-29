Marex Group Plc (MRX) recent quarterly performance of 19.54% is not showing the real picture

Marex Group Plc (NASDAQ: MRX) open the trading on Wednesday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.40% to $44.54, before settling in for the price of $46.11 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MRX posted a 52-week range of $18.13-$49.34.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 53.73%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 14.65%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $70.29 million, simultaneously with a float of $30.50 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.17 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $40.67, while the 200-day Moving Average is $32.15.

Marex Group Plc (MRX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Capital Markets industry. Marex Group Plc’s current insider ownership accounts for 56.60%, in contrast to 38.86% institutional ownership.

Marex Group Plc (MRX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.87 per share during the current fiscal year.

Marex Group Plc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 14.65% and is forecasted to reach 3.85 in the upcoming year.

Marex Group Plc (NASDAQ: MRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Marex Group Plc (MRX). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.06. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $16.38, and its Beta score is 0.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.10. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.75.

In the same vein, MRX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.72, a figure that is expected to reach 0.90 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.85 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Marex Group Plc (MRX)

[Marex Group Plc, MRX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 45.68% While, its Average True Range was 2.03.

Raw Stochastic average of Marex Group Plc (MRX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 74.66%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 35.91% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 32.56% that was lower than 48.54% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.