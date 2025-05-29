Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc (MMC) volume hits 1.13 million: A New Opening for Investors

As on Wednesday, Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc (NYSE: MMC) started slowly as it slid -0.87% to $229.52, before settling in for the price of $231.53 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MMC posted a 52-week range of $201.77-$248.00.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 8.01%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 19.15%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 8.81%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $492.68 million, simultaneously with a float of $492.24 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $113.09 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $229.53, while the 200-day Moving Average is $225.16.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc (MMC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Insurance Brokers industry. Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 90.97% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 03 ’25, this organization’s SVP, Chief Information Officer sold 2,237 shares at the rate of 246.00, making the entire transaction reach 550,302 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 13,522.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc (MMC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 8.81% and is forecasted to reach 10.38 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.79% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 19.15% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc (NYSE: MMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc (MMC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.26. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $28.15, and its Beta score is 0.82. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.52. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 27.07.

In the same vein, MMC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 8.15, a figure that is expected to reach 2.68 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 10.38 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc (MMC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc, MMC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.46 million was lower the volume of 2.17 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.06% While, its Average True Range was 3.83.

Raw Stochastic average of Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc (MMC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 54.69%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 74.48% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 15.49% that was lower than 22.14% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.