Mister Car Wash Inc (MCW) last month performance of -0.14% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Mister Car Wash Inc (NASDAQ: MCW) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -0.28% at $7.14, before settling in for the price of $7.16 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MCW posted a 52-week range of $5.84-$8.60.

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 10.38% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 133.07%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 17.68%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $324.81 million, simultaneously with a float of $97.28 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.32 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.51, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.30.

Mister Car Wash Inc (MCW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Auto & Truck Dealerships Industry. Mister Car Wash Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 70.05%, in contrast to 33.79% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 22 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 5,205 shares at the rate of 7.06, making the entire transaction reach 36,747 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 36,932. Preceding that transaction, on May 22 ’25, Company’s Director sold 5,205 for 7.06, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 36,747. This particular insider is now the holder of 27,880 in total.

Mister Car Wash Inc (MCW) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

Mister Car Wash Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 17.68% and is forecasted to reach 0.48 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 14.12% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 133.07% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Mister Car Wash Inc (NASDAQ: MCW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Mister Car Wash Inc (MCW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.29. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.25. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $29.23, and its Beta score is 1.57. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.28.

In the same vein, MCW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.24, a figure that is expected to reach 0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.48 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Mister Car Wash Inc (MCW)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Mister Car Wash Inc (NASDAQ: MCW), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.17 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.46 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.65% While, its Average True Range was 0.23.

Raw Stochastic average of Mister Car Wash Inc (MCW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 23.36%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 15.15% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 40.56% that was lower than 41.43% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.