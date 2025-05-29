Mohawk Industries, Inc (MHK) average volume reaches $787.51K: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Mohawk Industries, Inc (NYSE: MHK) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.12% to $101.33, before settling in for the price of $104.59 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MHK posted a 52-week range of $96.24-$164.29.

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 2.01% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -4.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -5.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $62.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $50.87 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.34 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $107.34, while the 200-day Moving Average is $129.00.

Mohawk Industries, Inc (MHK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Furnishings, Fixtures & Appliances industry. Mohawk Industries, Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 18.64%, in contrast to 80.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 14 ’25, this organization’s Possible Member of Group sold 10,500 shares at the rate of 113.44, making the entire transaction reach 1,191,162 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 93,584.

Mohawk Industries, Inc (MHK) Earnings and Revenue Records

Mohawk Industries, Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -5.60% and is forecasted to reach 10.74 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.89% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -4.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Mohawk Industries, Inc (NYSE: MHK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Mohawk Industries, Inc (MHK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.13. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.38. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.25, and its Beta score is 1.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.59. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.74.

In the same vein, MHK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.65, a figure that is expected to reach 2.60 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 10.74 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Mohawk Industries, Inc (MHK)

Going through the that latest performance of [Mohawk Industries, Inc, MHK]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.53 million was inferior to the volume of 0.78 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 23.44% While, its Average True Range was 3.12.

Raw Stochastic average of Mohawk Industries, Inc (MHK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 14.17%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 9.52% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 40.46% that was higher than 39.04% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.