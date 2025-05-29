Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) Moves 0.09% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE: MSI) set off with pace as it heaved 0.09% to $420.83, before settling in for the price of $420.44 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MSI posted a 52-week range of $356.77-$507.82.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 6.73%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 13.31%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 6.29%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $166.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $166.16 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $70.24 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $422.21, while the 200-day Moving Average is $448.00.

Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Communication Equipment industry. Motorola Solutions Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.45%, in contrast to 87.88% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 19 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 1,250 shares at the rate of 429.59, making the entire transaction reach 536,988 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,936.

Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.82 per share during the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 6.29% and is forecasted to reach 15.90 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.71% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 13.31% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE: MSI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.02. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 8.64. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $35.11, and its Beta score is 0.97. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.41. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 30.93.

In the same vein, MSI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 11.99, a figure that is expected to reach 3.36 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 15.90 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)

Going through the that latest performance of [Motorola Solutions Inc, MSI]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.87 million was inferior to the volume of 0.89 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 42.00% While, its Average True Range was 7.78.

Raw Stochastic average of Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 32.89%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 70.79% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 15.79% that was lower than 28.66% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.