Natera Inc (NTRA) went up 2.58% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Natera Inc (NASDAQ: NTRA) started the day on Wednesday, with a price increase of 2.58% at $161.21, before settling in for the price of $157.16 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NTRA posted a 52-week range of $92.14-$183.00.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 41.83%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 3.18%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -43.43%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $135.93 million, simultaneously with a float of $129.29 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $22.01 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $150.05, while the 200-day Moving Average is $146.75.

Natera Inc (NTRA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. Natera Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.32%, in contrast to 93.99% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 09 ’25, this organization’s CO-FOUNDER sold 3,070 shares at the rate of 160.22, making the entire transaction reach 491,867 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 251,844. Preceding that transaction, on May 12 ’25, Company’s CO-FOUNDER sold 3,000 for 158.26, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 474,766. This particular insider is now the holder of 38,782 in total.

Natera Inc (NTRA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

Natera Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -43.43% and is forecasted to reach -1.06 in the upcoming year.

Natera Inc (NASDAQ: NTRA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Natera Inc (NTRA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.74. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 6.01. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 12.02. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 258.40.

In the same vein, NTRA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.47, a figure that is expected to reach -0.62 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.06 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Natera Inc (NTRA)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Natera Inc (NASDAQ: NTRA), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.19 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.58 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 82.41% While, its Average True Range was 5.54.

Raw Stochastic average of Natera Inc (NTRA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 62.18%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 73.92% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 41.68% that was lower than 48.99% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.