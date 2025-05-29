National Grid Plc ADR (NGG) last month volatility was 1.90%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

National Grid Plc ADR (NYSE: NGG) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -2.72% at $72.67, before settling in for the price of $74.70 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NGG posted a 52-week range of $53.57-$74.82.

The Utilities Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 6.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 13.19%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 38.58%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $980.25 million, simultaneously with a float of $980.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $71.23 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $69.17, while the 200-day Moving Average is $64.94.

National Grid Plc ADR (NGG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric Industry. National Grid Plc ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.01%, in contrast to 5.07% institutional ownership.

National Grid Plc ADR (NGG) Earnings and Revenue Records

National Grid Plc ADR’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 38.58% and is forecasted to reach 5.60 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 18.32% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 13.19% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

National Grid Plc ADR (NYSE: NGG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for National Grid Plc ADR (NGG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.47. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $18.94, and its Beta score is 0.60. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.04.

In the same vein, NGG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.84, a figure that is expected to reach 2.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.60 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of National Grid Plc ADR (NGG)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of National Grid Plc ADR (NYSE: NGG), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.3 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.87 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 86.19% While, its Average True Range was 1.48.

Raw Stochastic average of National Grid Plc ADR (NGG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 88.68%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 72.30% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 34.10% that was higher than 28.28% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.