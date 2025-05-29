National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) Moves -0.91% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE: NSA) flaunted slowness of -0.91% at $33.74, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $34.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NSA posted a 52-week range of $30.88-$49.15.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Real Estate sector firm’s annual sales growth was 16.12%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -34.37%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $76.45 million, simultaneously with a float of $69.90 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.53 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $36.33, while the 200-day Moving Average is $40.48.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the National Storage Affiliates Trust industry. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.61%, in contrast to 90.54% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 06 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 4,000 shares at the rate of 38.54, making the entire transaction reach 154,160 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,000. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 07 ’24, Company’s Director bought 18,405 for 37.74, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 694,605. This particular insider is now the holder of 114,155 in total.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) Earnings and Revenue Records

National Storage Affiliates Trust’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -34.37% and is forecasted to reach 0.85 in the upcoming year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE: NSA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.09. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $56.86, and its Beta score is 1.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.95. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.27.

In the same vein, NSA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.59, a figure that is expected to reach 0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.85 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [National Storage Affiliates Trust, NSA]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.71 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.78% While, its Average True Range was 1.01.

Raw Stochastic average of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 29.36%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 7.69% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 36.71% that was higher than 32.84% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.