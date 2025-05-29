National Vision Holdings Inc (EYE) volume hits 2.85 million: A New Opening for Investors

National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EYE) open the trading on Wednesday, with great promise as it jumped 1.21% to $19.24, before settling in for the price of $19.01 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EYE posted a 52-week range of $9.56-$19.49.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was 1.72%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 23.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $79.05 million, simultaneously with a float of $77.24 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.52 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.14, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.83.

National Vision Holdings Inc (EYE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Specialty Retail industry. National Vision Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.29%, in contrast to 107.68% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 14 ’25, this organization’s SVP, CHIEF MERCH. & MC OFFICER sold 3,900 shares at the rate of 18.90, making the entire transaction reach 73,710 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,975.

National Vision Holdings Inc (EYE) Earnings and Revenue Records

National Vision Holdings Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 23.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.77 in the upcoming year.

National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EYE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for National Vision Holdings Inc (EYE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.35. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.70. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.82. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 32.93.

In the same vein, EYE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.33, a figure that is expected to reach 0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.77 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of National Vision Holdings Inc (EYE)

[National Vision Holdings Inc, EYE] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.15% While, its Average True Range was 0.68.

Raw Stochastic average of National Vision Holdings Inc (EYE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 97.32%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 93.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 47.45% that was lower than 56.03% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.