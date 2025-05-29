Neogenomics Inc (NEO) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.66

Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ: NEO) flaunted slowness of -1.07% at $7.42, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $7.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NEO posted a 52-week range of $6.08-$19.11.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 10.13% for the last half of the decade. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 38.64%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $128.36 million, simultaneously with a float of $127.02 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $954.91 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.75, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.30.

Neogenomics Inc (NEO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Neogenomics Inc industry. Neogenomics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.30%, in contrast to 99.73% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 27 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 7.60, making the entire transaction reach 38,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,000. Preceding that transaction, on May 12 ’25, Company’s Pres & Chief Operating Officer bought 5,700 for 8.58, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 48,895. This particular insider is now the holder of 108,280 in total.

Neogenomics Inc (NEO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Neogenomics Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 38.64% and is forecasted to reach 0.30 in the upcoming year.

Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ: NEO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Neogenomics Inc (NEO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.94. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.53. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.42.

In the same vein, NEO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.61, a figure that is expected to reach 0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.30 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Neogenomics Inc (NEO)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Neogenomics Inc, NEO]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.76 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 26.87% While, its Average True Range was 0.46.

Raw Stochastic average of Neogenomics Inc (NEO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 10.28%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 21.12% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 50.04% that was lower than 106.62% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.