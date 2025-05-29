Netflix Inc (NFLX) surge 1.39% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) open the trading on Wednesday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.25% to $1208.55, before settling in for the price of $1211.57 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NFLX posted a 52-week range of $587.04-$1211.77.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 14.25%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 36.85%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 28.78%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $425.68 million, simultaneously with a float of $422.72 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $514.32 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1,047.45, while the 200-day Moving Average is $886.29.

Netflix Inc (NFLX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Entertainment industry. Netflix Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.67%, in contrast to 84.12% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 27 ’25, this organization’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 640 shares at the rate of 1194.77, making the entire transaction reach 764,653 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0.

Netflix Inc (NFLX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 6.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

Netflix Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 28.78% and is forecasted to reach 31.03 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 23.75% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 36.85% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Netflix Inc (NFLX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 27.15. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $57.11, and its Beta score is 1.59. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 12.90. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 69.07.

In the same vein, NFLX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 21.16, a figure that is expected to reach 7.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 31.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Netflix Inc (NFLX)

[Netflix Inc, NFLX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.12% While, its Average True Range was 23.41.

Raw Stochastic average of Netflix Inc (NFLX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 98.14%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 93.49% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 21.68% that was lower than 39.32% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.