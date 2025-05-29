No matter how cynical the overall market is Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS) performance over the last week is recorded 4.44%

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACRS) established initial surge of 11.02% at $1.41, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $1.27 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ACRS posted a 52-week range of $0.95-$5.17.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 72.53%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.24%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 67.37%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $108.27 million, simultaneously with a float of $92.28 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $152.68 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.3426, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.9045.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Aclaris Therapeutics Inc industry. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 14.78%, in contrast to 75.06% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 19 ’24, this organization’s Director bought 666,666 shares at the rate of 2.25, making the entire transaction reach 1,499,998 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 710,030. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 05 ’24, Company’s 10% Owner bought 206,025 for 1.24, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 256,357. This particular insider is now the holder of 14,250,000 in total.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 67.37% and is forecasted to reach -0.64 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 25.70% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 15.24% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACRS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.06. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.59.

In the same vein, ACRS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.40, a figure that is expected to reach -0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.64 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Aclaris Therapeutics Inc, ACRS]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.86 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 52.65% While, its Average True Range was 0.1121.

Raw Stochastic average of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 20.63%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 62.50% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 67.82% that was higher than 62.61% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.