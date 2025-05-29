No matter how cynical the overall market is Leggett & Platt, Inc (LEG) performance over the last week is recorded -2.07%

Leggett & Platt, Inc (NYSE: LEG) started the day on Wednesday, with a price increase of 0.11% at $8.98, before settling in for the price of $8.97 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LEG posted a 52-week range of $6.47-$14.23.

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -1.09%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 5.24%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $135.14 million, simultaneously with a float of $131.57 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.21 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.26, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.60.

Leggett & Platt, Inc (LEG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Furnishings, Fixtures & Appliances Industry. Leggett & Platt, Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.65%, in contrast to 77.77% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 06 ’24, this organization’s Executive Vice President – CFO bought 3,850 shares at the rate of 12.20, making the entire transaction reach 46,957 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 81,362. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 05 ’24, Company’s Director bought 10,000 for 12.06, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 120,649. This particular insider is now the holder of 38,623 in total.

Leggett & Platt, Inc (LEG) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt, Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 5.24% and is forecasted to reach 1.23 in the upcoming year.

Leggett & Platt, Inc (NYSE: LEG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Leggett & Platt, Inc (LEG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.36. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.35. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.28. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.86.

In the same vein, LEG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.74, a figure that is expected to reach 0.30 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.23 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Leggett & Platt, Inc (LEG)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Leggett & Platt, Inc (NYSE: LEG), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.12 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.59 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 26.10% While, its Average True Range was 0.31.

Raw Stochastic average of Leggett & Platt, Inc (LEG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 50.17%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 23.09% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 32.62% that was lower than 63.26% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.