No matter how cynical the overall market is Medicus Pharma Ltd (MDCX) performance over the last week is recorded -45.90%

As on Wednesday, Medicus Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: MDCX) started slowly as it slid -33.12% to $4.12, before settling in for the price of $6.16 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MDCX posted a 52-week range of $1.80-$8.94.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 0.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 11.21%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $13.42 million, simultaneously with a float of $2.34 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $55.60 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.41.

Medicus Pharma Ltd (MDCX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – General industry. Medicus Pharma Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 80.22%, in contrast to 25.73% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 20 ’25, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 75,000 shares at the rate of 7.72, making the entire transaction reach 578,940 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,248,741.

Medicus Pharma Ltd (MDCX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

Medicus Pharma Ltd’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 11.21% and is forecasted to reach -0.96 in the upcoming year.

Medicus Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: MDCX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Medicus Pharma Ltd (MDCX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.53. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.02.

In the same vein, MDCX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.43, a figure that is expected to reach -0.25 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.96 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Medicus Pharma Ltd (MDCX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Medicus Pharma Ltd, MDCX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.38 million was better the volume of 92860.0, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 25.34% While, its Average True Range was 1.19.

Raw Stochastic average of Medicus Pharma Ltd (MDCX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 28.27%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 2.82% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 226.78% that was higher than 144.96% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.