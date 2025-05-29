No matter how cynical the overall market is Photronics, Inc (PLAB) performance over the last week is recorded -17.08%

Photronics, Inc (NASDAQ: PLAB) open the trading on Wednesday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -15.55% to $16.94, before settling in for the price of $20.06 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PLAB posted a 52-week range of $16.46-$31.60.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 9.84%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 36.44%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -6.59%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $63.56 million, simultaneously with a float of $60.96 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.08 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $19.42, while the 200-day Moving Average is $22.54.

Photronics, Inc (PLAB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry. Photronics, Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.09%, in contrast to 88.51% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 26 ’25, this organization’s CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER sold 10,000 shares at the rate of 21.60, making the entire transaction reach 216,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 532,100. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 19 ’25, Company’s CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER sold 10,000 for 21.60, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 216,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 542,100 in total.

Photronics, Inc (PLAB) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

Photronics, Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -6.59% and is forecasted to reach 2.15 in the upcoming year.

Photronics, Inc (NASDAQ: PLAB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Photronics, Inc (PLAB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.76. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.78. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.81, and its Beta score is 1.44. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.26. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.97.

In the same vein, PLAB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.92, a figure that is expected to reach 0.46 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.15 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Photronics, Inc (PLAB)

[Photronics, Inc, PLAB] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.65% While, its Average True Range was 0.84.

Raw Stochastic average of Photronics, Inc (PLAB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 5.39%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 3.93% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 78.18% that was higher than 50.82% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.