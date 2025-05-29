No matter how cynical the overall market is UBS Group AG (UBS) performance over the last week is recorded -2.14%

UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) open the trading on Wednesday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.40% to $31.59, before settling in for the price of $32.04 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UBS posted a 52-week range of $25.34-$35.28.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 27.02%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.24%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 33.85%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.19 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.84 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $96.90 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $30.68, while the 200-day Moving Average is $31.60.

UBS Group AG (UBS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Banks – Diversified industry. UBS Group AG’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.52%, in contrast to 49.09% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 21 ’25, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 100 shares at the rate of 7.68, making the entire transaction reach 768 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 9,501. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 27 ’24, Company’s 10% Owner bought 3,715 for 0.55, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,052. This particular insider is now the holder of 146,012 in total.

UBS Group AG (UBS) Earnings and Revenue Records

UBS Group AG’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 33.85% and is forecasted to reach 2.93 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 35.31% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 6.24% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for UBS Group AG (UBS). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.65. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $21.02, and its Beta score is 1.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.16. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 231.39.

In the same vein, UBS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.50, a figure that is expected to reach 0.60 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.93 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of UBS Group AG (UBS)

[UBS Group AG, UBS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.29% While, its Average True Range was 0.60.

Raw Stochastic average of UBS Group AG (UBS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 57.90%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 19.79% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 27.08% that was lower than 37.13% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.