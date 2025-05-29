Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NAT) plunge -2.57% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.85% to $2.65, before settling in for the price of $2.70 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NAT posted a 52-week range of $2.13-$4.35.

It was noted that the giant of the Energy sector posted annual sales growth of 9.01% over the last 5 years. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 35.45%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $211.75 million, simultaneously with a float of $205.36 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $561.14 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.55, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.94.

Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NAT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream industry. Nordic American Tankers Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.02%, in contrast to 39.43% institutional ownership.

Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NAT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Nordic American Tankers Ltd’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 35.45% and is forecasted to reach 0.35 in the upcoming year.

Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NAT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.18. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.08. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.87, and its Beta score is -0.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.60. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.47.

In the same vein, NAT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.22, a figure that is expected to reach 0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.35 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NAT)

Going through the that latest performance of [Nordic American Tankers Ltd, NAT]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.35 million was inferior to the volume of 2.77 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 51.52% While, its Average True Range was 0.08.

Raw Stochastic average of Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NAT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 58.43%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 45.83% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 26.80% that was lower than 37.84% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.