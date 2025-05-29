Northern Oil and Gas Inc (NOG) 20 Days SMA touch 1.72%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

As on Wednesday, Northern Oil and Gas Inc (NYSE: NOG) started slowly as it slid -0.65% to $27.32, before settling in for the price of $27.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NOG posted a 52-week range of $19.88-$44.31.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 53.59%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -14.18%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $98.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $95.83 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.70 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $26.48, while the 200-day Moving Average is $34.61.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc (NOG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. Northern Oil and Gas Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.91%, in contrast to 115.44% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 07 ’25, this organization’s CEO bought 1,000 shares at the rate of 27.48, making the entire transaction reach 27,480 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 226,189. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 04 ’25, Company’s Director bought 20,000 for 27.62, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 552,400. This particular insider is now the holder of 40,000 in total.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc (NOG) Earnings and Revenue Records

Northern Oil and Gas Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -14.18% and is forecasted to reach 3.72 in the upcoming year.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc (NYSE: NOG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Northern Oil and Gas Inc (NOG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.92. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.17. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $4.25, and its Beta score is 1.54. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.22.

In the same vein, NOG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.42, a figure that is expected to reach 1.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.72 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Northern Oil and Gas Inc (NOG)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Northern Oil and Gas Inc, NOG], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.25 million was lower the volume of 1.78 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 37.14% While, its Average True Range was 1.06.

Raw Stochastic average of Northern Oil and Gas Inc (NOG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 33.11%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 48.02% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 49.72% that was lower than 63.47% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.