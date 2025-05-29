OneStream Inc (OS) EPS growth this year is -22.94%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

OneStream Inc (NASDAQ: OS) open the trading on Wednesday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.07% to $28.72, before settling in for the price of $28.74 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OS posted a 52-week range of $16.69-$35.39.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 32.38% for the last half of the decade. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -22.94%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $75.21 million, simultaneously with a float of $71.58 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.88 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $23.03, while the 200-day Moving Average is $27.57.

OneStream Inc (OS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. OneStream Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 59.39%, in contrast to 38.52% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on May 19 ’25, Company’s Chief Revenue Officer sold 20,000 for 27.67, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 553,400. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,009,443 in total.

OneStream Inc (OS) Earnings and Revenue Records

OneStream Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -22.94% and is forecasted to reach 0.25 in the upcoming year.

OneStream Inc (NASDAQ: OS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for OneStream Inc (OS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.27. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 13.35. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 99.01.

In the same vein, OS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.44, a figure that is expected to reach 0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.25 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of OneStream Inc (OS)

[OneStream Inc, OS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 74.00% While, its Average True Range was 1.00.

Raw Stochastic average of OneStream Inc (OS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 84.48%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 92.07% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 40.23% that was lower than 66.21% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.