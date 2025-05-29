Organogenesis Holdings Inc (ORGO) is predicted to post EPS of -0.06 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ORGO) open the trading on Wednesday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.37% to $2.87, before settling in for the price of $2.97 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ORGO posted a 52-week range of $2.28-$6.71.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 14.32%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -700.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $126.85 million, simultaneously with a float of $64.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $364.07 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.19, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.58.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc (ORGO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry. Organogenesis Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 49.24%, in contrast to 51.36% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 04 ’25, Company’s Director sold 25,000 for 5.10, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 127,535. This particular insider is now the holder of 166,879 in total.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc (ORGO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -700.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.00 in the upcoming year.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ORGO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Organogenesis Holdings Inc (ORGO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.67. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.30. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.79.

In the same vein, ORGO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.15, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.00 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Organogenesis Holdings Inc (ORGO)

[Organogenesis Holdings Inc, ORGO] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.52% While, its Average True Range was 0.26.

Raw Stochastic average of Organogenesis Holdings Inc (ORGO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.03%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 1.47% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 232.06% that was higher than 160.94% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.