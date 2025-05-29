Owens Corning (OC) Moves -3.06% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

As on Wednesday, Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) started slowly as it slid -3.06% to $133.53, before settling in for the price of $137.75 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OC posted a 52-week range of $123.40-$214.53.

The Industrials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 9.28% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.91%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -14.78%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $85.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $84.16 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.36 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $140.79, while the 200-day Moving Average is $167.05.

Owens Corning (OC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Building Products & Equipment industry. Owens Corning’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.04%, in contrast to 93.96% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 16 ’25, this organization’s President, Doors sold 1,357 shares at the rate of 145.41, making the entire transaction reach 197,324 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 12,089.

Owens Corning (OC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.77 per share during the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -14.78% and is forecasted to reach 14.76 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 1.38% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 14.91% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Owens Corning (OC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.93. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.77. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $47.94, and its Beta score is 1.35. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.01. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.13.

In the same vein, OC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.79, a figure that is expected to reach 3.81 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 14.76 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Owens Corning (OC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Owens Corning, OC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.84 million was lower the volume of 0.96 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 25.63% While, its Average True Range was 4.39.

Raw Stochastic average of Owens Corning (OC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 14.56%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 13.89% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 39.15% that was lower than 41.65% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.