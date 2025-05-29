Patriot National Bancorp Inc (PNBK) plunge -71.76% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Patriot National Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: PNBK) flaunted slowness of -51.02% at $1.68, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $3.43 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PNBK posted a 52-week range of $0.99-$7.47.

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of 7.61% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -69.43%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $73.73 million, simultaneously with a float of $59.32 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $128.12 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.06, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.06.

Patriot National Bancorp Inc (PNBK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Patriot National Bancorp Inc industry. Patriot National Bancorp Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 22.22%, in contrast to 5.04% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 13 ’25, this organization’s Chairman of the Board bought 865,990 shares at the rate of 0.75, making the entire transaction reach 649,492 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 865,990. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 20 ’25, Company’s President bought 7,019,978 for 0.75, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,264,984. This particular insider is now the holder of 7,019,978 in total.

Patriot National Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: PNBK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Patriot National Bancorp Inc (PNBK). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.96. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.14.

In the same vein, PNBK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -10.15.

Technical Analysis of Patriot National Bancorp Inc (PNBK)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Patriot National Bancorp Inc, PNBK]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.97 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.61% While, its Average True Range was 1.09.

Raw Stochastic average of Patriot National Bancorp Inc (PNBK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 10.65%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 0.34% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 392.60% that was higher than 232.17% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.