Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC) last week performance was -4.02%

As on Wednesday, Alignment Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: ALHC) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.96% to $15.05, before settling in for the price of $14.76 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ALHC posted a 52-week range of $6.92-$21.06.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 29.34%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -22.95%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 48.46%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $197.67 million, simultaneously with a float of $130.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.98 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.05, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.38.

Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Healthcare Plans industry. Alignment Healthcare Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 33.85%, in contrast to 59.22% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 19 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 17,000,000 shares at the rate of 15.28, making the entire transaction reach 259,760,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 44,302,175. Preceding that transaction, on May 19 ’25, Company’s Director sold 17,000,000 for 15.28, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 259,760,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 44,302,175 in total.

Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Alignment Healthcare Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 48.46% and is forecasted to reach -0.09 in the upcoming year.

Alignment Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: ALHC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.84. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.99. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 156.14.

In the same vein, ALHC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.47, a figure that is expected to reach -0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.09 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Alignment Healthcare Inc, ALHC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.9 million was better the volume of 2.79 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.67% While, its Average True Range was 0.77.

Raw Stochastic average of Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 38.42%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 51.92% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 56.04% that was higher than 55.18% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.