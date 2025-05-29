Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Ansys Inc (ANSS) last week performance was -4.64%

Ansys Inc (NASDAQ: ANSS) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -5.26% at $329.93, before settling in for the price of $348.23 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ANSS posted a 52-week range of $275.06-$363.03.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 10.93%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 4.51%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 6.46%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $87.91 million, simultaneously with a float of $87.59 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $29.01 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $321.44, while the 200-day Moving Average is $329.51.

Ansys Inc (ANSS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. Ansys Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.37%, in contrast to 90.94% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 14 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 200 shares at the rate of 300.01, making the entire transaction reach 60,002 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,230.

Ansys Inc (ANSS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ansys Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 6.46% and is forecasted to reach 12.95 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.99% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 4.51% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ansys Inc (NASDAQ: ANSS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ansys Inc (ANSS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.66. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 8.22. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $48.98, and its Beta score is 1.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 11.23. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 33.46.

In the same vein, ANSS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.74, a figure that is expected to reach 2.61 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 12.95 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ansys Inc (ANSS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Ansys Inc (NASDAQ: ANSS), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.9 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.58 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 42.27% While, its Average True Range was 8.42.

Raw Stochastic average of Ansys Inc (ANSS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 64.09%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 22.79% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 31.50% that was higher than 28.81% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.