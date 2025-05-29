Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Blade Air Mobility Inc (BLDE) last week performance was 7.32%

Blade Air Mobility Inc (NASDAQ: BLDE) open the trading on Wednesday, with great promise as it jumped 5.95% to $3.74, before settling in for the price of $3.53 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BLDE posted a 52-week range of $2.35-$5.17.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 50.75%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 68.03%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $80.97 million, simultaneously with a float of $56.68 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $303.00 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.94, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.43.

Blade Air Mobility Inc (BLDE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Airports & Air Services industry. Blade Air Mobility Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 30.03%, in contrast to 49.81% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 06 ’25, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 103,670 shares at the rate of 5.02, making the entire transaction reach 520,517 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,223,120. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 07 ’25, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 900 for 5.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,503. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,222,220 in total.

Blade Air Mobility Inc (BLDE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Blade Air Mobility Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 68.03% and is forecasted to reach -0.06 in the upcoming year.

Blade Air Mobility Inc (NASDAQ: BLDE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Blade Air Mobility Inc (BLDE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.96. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.18. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.20.

In the same vein, BLDE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.34, a figure that is expected to reach -0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.06 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Blade Air Mobility Inc (BLDE)

[Blade Air Mobility Inc, BLDE] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 64.73% While, its Average True Range was 0.18.

Raw Stochastic average of Blade Air Mobility Inc (BLDE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 49.82%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 98.90% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 78.77% that was higher than 68.17% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.