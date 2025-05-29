Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Freshpet Inc (FRPT) last week performance was -11.07%

Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ: FRPT) flaunted slowness of -3.97% at $79.72, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $83.02 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FRPT posted a 52-week range of $71.19-$164.07.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The Consumer Defensive Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 31.81%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 15.28%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $48.77 million, simultaneously with a float of $47.72 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.89 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $80.87, while the 200-day Moving Average is $123.76.

Freshpet Inc (FRPT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Freshpet Inc industry. Freshpet Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.18%, in contrast to 120.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 14 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 1,750 shares at the rate of 88.47, making the entire transaction reach 154,815 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 31,790. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 10 ’25, Company’s Director bought 500 for 89.26, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 44,630. This particular insider is now the holder of 41,342 in total.

Freshpet Inc (FRPT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

Freshpet Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 15.28% and is forecasted to reach 1.97 in the upcoming year.

Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ: FRPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Freshpet Inc (FRPT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.92. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.90. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $265.20, and its Beta score is 1.88. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.83.

In the same vein, FRPT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.30, a figure that is expected to reach 0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.97 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Freshpet Inc (FRPT)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Freshpet Inc, FRPT]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.38 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 42.07% While, its Average True Range was 3.80.

Raw Stochastic average of Freshpet Inc (FRPT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 9.19%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 26.74% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 47.25% that was lower than 63.32% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.