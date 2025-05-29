Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) last week performance was -1.18%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE: HTGC) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.23% to $17.65, before settling in for the price of $17.69 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HTGC posted a 52-week range of $15.59-$21.88.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -4.37%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $175.43 million, simultaneously with a float of $171.99 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.10 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.93, while the 200-day Moving Average is $19.23.

Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Asset Management industry. Hercules Capital Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.83%, in contrast to 24.91% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 08 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 5,999 shares at the rate of 17.49, making the entire transaction reach 104,923 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 11,960. Preceding that transaction, on May 08 ’25, Company’s Director bought 5,999 for 17.49, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 104,923. This particular insider is now the holder of 13,149 in total.

Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Hercules Capital Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -4.37% and is forecasted to reach 2.00 in the upcoming year.

Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE: HTGC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.37. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.27, and its Beta score is 0.86. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.30.

In the same vein, HTGC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.33, a figure that is expected to reach 0.47 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.00 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC)

Going through the that latest performance of [Hercules Capital Inc, HTGC]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.21 million was inferior to the volume of 1.31 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 55.95% While, its Average True Range was 0.32.

Raw Stochastic average of Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 31.30%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 56.84% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 19.47% that was lower than 28.65% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.