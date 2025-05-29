Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Jupiter Neurosciences Inc (JUNS) last week performance was 46.38%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Jupiter Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ: JUNS) set off with pace as it heaved 32.24% to $0.82, before settling in for the price of $0.62 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JUNS posted a 52-week range of $0.51-$19.51.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 0.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 25.26%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -212.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $33.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $14.08 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $27.15 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.6339.

Jupiter Neurosciences Inc (JUNS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Jupiter Neurosciences Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 57.48%, in contrast to 1.14% institutional ownership.

Jupiter Neurosciences Inc (JUNS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Jupiter Neurosciences Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -212.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.11 in the upcoming year.

Jupiter Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ: JUNS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Jupiter Neurosciences Inc (JUNS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.91. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.07.

In the same vein, JUNS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.10, a figure that is expected to reach -0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Jupiter Neurosciences Inc (JUNS)

Going through the that latest performance of [Jupiter Neurosciences Inc, JUNS]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.21 million was inferior to the volume of 0.45 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 73.21% While, its Average True Range was 0.0733.

Raw Stochastic average of Jupiter Neurosciences Inc (JUNS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.92%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 93.19% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 124.69% that was lower than 200.96% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.