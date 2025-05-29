Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Life360 Inc (LIF) last week performance was 3.14%

Life360 Inc (NASDAQ: LIF) established initial surge of 0.24% at $62.80, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $62.65 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LIF posted a 52-week range of $26.00-$63.68.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 46.91% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 40.39%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 33.47%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $76.42 million, simultaneously with a float of $67.13 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.81 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $44.10, while the 200-day Moving Average is $42.71.

Life360 Inc (LIF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Life360 Inc industry. Life360 Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.28%, in contrast to 21.98% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 23 ’25, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 3,104 shares at the rate of 60.07, making the entire transaction reach 186,457 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 209,083.

Life360 Inc (LIF) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

Life360 Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 33.47% and is forecasted to reach 1.17 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 58.72% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 40.39% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Life360 Inc (NASDAQ: LIF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Life360 Inc (LIF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.23. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.52. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 12.11. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 147.11.

In the same vein, LIF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.09, a figure that is expected to reach 0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.17 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Life360 Inc (LIF)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Life360 Inc, LIF]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.54 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 85.35% While, its Average True Range was 2.53.

Raw Stochastic average of Life360 Inc (LIF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 97.42%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 95.42% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 77.87% that was higher than 67.25% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.