Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) last week performance was -1.23%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE: LMT) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.44% to $469.98, before settling in for the price of $476.85 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LMT posted a 52-week range of $418.88-$618.95.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 3.56%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 0.32%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 22.83%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $234.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $234.11 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $110.11 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $462.75, while the 200-day Moving Average is $507.75.

Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry. Lockheed Martin Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.08%, in contrast to 74.52% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 26 ’25, this organization’s Vice President & Controller sold 707 shares at the rate of 442.61, making the entire transaction reach 312,923 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,278. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 26 ’25, Company’s President Space sold 3,213 for 442.42, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,421,506. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,000 in total.

Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Lockheed Martin Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 22.83% and is forecasted to reach 29.95 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 13.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 0.32% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE: LMT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.91. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 10.23. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.30, and its Beta score is 0.28. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.53. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 22.09.

In the same vein, LMT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 23.15, a figure that is expected to reach 6.65 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 29.95 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Going through the that latest performance of [Lockheed Martin Corp, LMT]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.14 million was inferior to the volume of 1.6 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 70.92% While, its Average True Range was 9.36.

Raw Stochastic average of Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 56.36%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 69.47% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 24.96% that was lower than 29.53% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.