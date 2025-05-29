Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as ThredUp Inc (TDUP) last week performance was 0.56%

As on Wednesday, ThredUp Inc (NASDAQ: TDUP) started slowly as it slid -1.90% to $7.22, before settling in for the price of $7.36 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TDUP posted a 52-week range of $0.50-$7.61.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 10.74%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -7.65%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 30.56%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $94.81 million, simultaneously with a float of $89.19 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $853.75 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.41, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.17.

ThredUp Inc (TDUP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Internet Retail industry. ThredUp Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 24.58%, in contrast to 49.28% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 08 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 727,643 shares at the rate of 6.46, making the entire transaction reach 4,700,574 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on May 07 ’25, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 276,378 for 6.29, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,738,031. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,138,737 in total.

ThredUp Inc (TDUP) Earnings and Revenue Records

ThredUp Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 30.56% and is forecasted to reach -0.20 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 19.24% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -7.65% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ThredUp Inc (NASDAQ: TDUP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ThredUp Inc (TDUP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.92. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.41. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.93.

In the same vein, TDUP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.58, a figure that is expected to reach -0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.20 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ThredUp Inc (TDUP)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [ThredUp Inc, TDUP], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.75 million was better the volume of 1.61 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.24% While, its Average True Range was 0.41.

Raw Stochastic average of ThredUp Inc (TDUP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 93.91%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 78.80% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 54.94% that was lower than 111.48% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.