Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Waystar Holding Corp (WAY) last week performance was -3.13%

Waystar Holding Corp (NASDAQ: WAY) open the trading on Wednesday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.76% to $38.41, before settling in for the price of $39.10 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WAY posted a 52-week range of $20.26-$48.11.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 17.78%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 21.95%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $172.96 million, simultaneously with a float of $114.86 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.65 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $38.00, while the 200-day Moving Average is $34.10.

Waystar Holding Corp (WAY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Health Information Services industry. Waystar Holding Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 33.62%, in contrast to 63.25% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 23 ’25, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 197,847 shares at the rate of 38.53, making the entire transaction reach 7,623,460 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 764,131. Preceding that transaction, on May 27 ’25, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 140,164 for 39.03, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,471,288. This particular insider is now the holder of 764,131 in total.

Waystar Holding Corp (WAY) Earnings and Revenue Records

Waystar Holding Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 21.95% and is forecasted to reach 1.49 in the upcoming year.

Waystar Holding Corp (NASDAQ: WAY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Waystar Holding Corp (WAY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.12. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.46. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.81. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 33.88.

In the same vein, WAY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.13, a figure that is expected to reach 0.33 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.49 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Waystar Holding Corp (WAY)

[Waystar Holding Corp, WAY] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 47.66% While, its Average True Range was 1.34.

Raw Stochastic average of Waystar Holding Corp (WAY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 37.01%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 22.11% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 21.48% that was lower than 41.06% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.