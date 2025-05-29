PaySign Inc (PAYS) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $243.81K

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, PaySign Inc (NASDAQ: PAYS) set off with pace as it heaved 13.28% to $4.35, before settling in for the price of $3.84 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PAYS posted a 52-week range of $1.80-$5.59.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 13.72% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -12.87%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 64.29%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $54.15 million, simultaneously with a float of $38.18 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $235.85 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.57, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.25.

PaySign Inc (PAYS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. PaySign Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 29.58%, in contrast to 32.11% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 14 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 19,800 shares at the rate of 3.42, making the entire transaction reach 67,716 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 99,800. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 30 ’24, Company’s 10% Owner sold 100,000 for 3.76, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 375,780. This particular insider is now the holder of 8,990,000 in total.

PaySign Inc (PAYS) Earnings and Revenue Records

PaySign Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 64.29% and is forecasted to reach 0.15 in the upcoming year.

PaySign Inc (NASDAQ: PAYS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for PaySign Inc (PAYS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.07. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.26. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $39.65, and its Beta score is 0.51. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.70.

In the same vein, PAYS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.11, a figure that is expected to reach 0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.15 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of PaySign Inc (PAYS)

Going through the that latest performance of [PaySign Inc, PAYS]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.51 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.27 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.54% While, its Average True Range was 0.30.

Raw Stochastic average of PaySign Inc (PAYS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 98.84%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 98.56% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 107.12% that was higher than 77.03% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.