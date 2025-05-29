Pediatrix Medical Group Inc (MD) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.26

Pediatrix Medical Group Inc (NYSE: MD) flaunted slowness of -0.94% at $13.72, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $13.85 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MD posted a 52-week range of $6.62-$17.67.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 2.58%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 41.89%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 10.27%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $85.81 million, simultaneously with a float of $84.66 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.18 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.80, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.34.

Pediatrix Medical Group Inc (MD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Pediatrix Medical Group Inc industry. Pediatrix Medical Group Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.45%, in contrast to 95.78% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 13 ’24, Company’s Director sold 27,600 for 15.35, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 423,660. This particular insider is now the holder of 138,683 in total.

Pediatrix Medical Group Inc (MD) Earnings and Revenue Records

Pediatrix Medical Group Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 10.27% and is forecasted to reach 1.72 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.28% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 41.89% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Pediatrix Medical Group Inc (NYSE: MD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Pediatrix Medical Group Inc (MD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.81. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.57. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.60. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.07.

In the same vein, MD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.01, a figure that is expected to reach 0.42 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.72 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Pediatrix Medical Group Inc (MD)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Pediatrix Medical Group Inc, MD]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.76 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 18.06% While, its Average True Range was 0.57.

Raw Stochastic average of Pediatrix Medical Group Inc (MD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 31.06%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 22.35% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 44.89% that was lower than 54.62% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.