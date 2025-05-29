Phillips 66 (PSX) EPS is poised to hit 1.78 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.36% to $112.77, before settling in for the price of $114.33 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PSX posted a 52-week range of $91.01-$150.12.

The Energy sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 14.15% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -5.91%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -27.09%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $407.58 million, simultaneously with a float of $406.27 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $45.95 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $111.85, while the 200-day Moving Average is $123.17.

Phillips 66 (PSX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry. Phillips 66’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.29%, in contrast to 76.16% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 22 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 439 shares at the rate of 113.85, making the entire transaction reach 49,980 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,091. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 15 ’24, Company’s Exec. VP and CFO sold 30,000 for 139.01, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,170,411. This particular insider is now the holder of 81,937 in total.

Phillips 66 (PSX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -27.09% and is forecasted to reach 10.33 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 24.62% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -5.91% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Phillips 66 (PSX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.88. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.99. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $25.72, and its Beta score is 1.00. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.33. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 15.52.

In the same vein, PSX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.38, a figure that is expected to reach 1.78 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 10.33 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Phillips 66 (PSX)

Going through the that latest performance of [Phillips 66, PSX]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.58 million indicated improvement to the volume of 3.57 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 22.39% While, its Average True Range was 3.83.

Raw Stochastic average of Phillips 66 (PSX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 52.24%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 31.60% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 54.33% that was higher than 47.16% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.