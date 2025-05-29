Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (PHIO) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.78

As on Wednesday, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ: PHIO) got off with the flyer as it spiked 16.96% to $2.00, before settling in for the price of $1.71 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PHIO posted a 52-week range of $0.97-$9.79.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -20.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 66.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 147.36%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $4.78 million, simultaneously with a float of $4.74 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.59 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.7500, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.3400.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (PHIO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.26%, in contrast to 3.99% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 21 ’25, this organization’s Chairman, Pres & CEO bought 3,000 shares at the rate of 1.77, making the entire transaction reach 5,310 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 22,449. Preceding that transaction, on May 22 ’25, Company’s Chairman, Pres & CEO bought 1,200 for 1.78, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,136. This particular insider is now the holder of 23,649 in total.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (PHIO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 147.36%.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ: PHIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (PHIO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 10.58. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.19.

In the same vein, PHIO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -6.51.

Technical Analysis of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (PHIO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp, PHIO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.29 million was lower the volume of 5.71 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 36.31% While, its Average True Range was 0.1700.

Raw Stochastic average of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (PHIO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 11.68%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 76.92% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 96.40% that was lower than 272.34% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.