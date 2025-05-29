Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V (PLYA) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.65

As on Wednesday, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V (NASDAQ: PLYA) started slowly as it slid -0.07% to $13.45, before settling in for the price of $13.46 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PLYA posted a 52-week range of $6.95-$13.46.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 21.81%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -22.14%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $122.99 million, simultaneously with a float of $87.76 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.65 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.39, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.98.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V (PLYA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Resorts & Casinos industry. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V’s current insider ownership accounts for 28.66%, in contrast to 78.24% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 08 ’24, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 100,000 shares at the rate of 9.74, making the entire transaction reach 974,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 12,142,519. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 14 ’24, Company’s Director sold 60,000 for 8.31, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 498,600. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,469,033 in total.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V (PLYA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -22.14% and is forecasted to reach 0.78 in the upcoming year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V (NASDAQ: PLYA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V (PLYA). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.03. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $27.23, and its Beta score is 0.65. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.83. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 69.23.

In the same vein, PLYA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.49, a figure that is expected to reach 0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.78 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V (PLYA)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, PLYA], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.06 million was lower the volume of 3.67 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.89% While, its Average True Range was 0.02.

Raw Stochastic average of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V (PLYA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.28%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 75.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.75% that was lower than 11.77% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.