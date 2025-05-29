ProPetro Holding Corp (PUMP) Moves -3.71% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

ProPetro Holding Corp (NYSE: PUMP) open the trading on Wednesday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.71% to $5.45, before settling in for the price of $5.66 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PUMP posted a 52-week range of $4.61-$11.17.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Energy sector firm’s annual sales growth was 2.32%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 107.43%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $103.78 million, simultaneously with a float of $79.00 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $566.31 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.89, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.77.

ProPetro Holding Corp (PUMP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. ProPetro Holding Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 23.97%, in contrast to 83.69% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 07 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 10,137 shares at the rate of 7.39, making the entire transaction reach 74,912 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 44,892.

ProPetro Holding Corp (PUMP) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

ProPetro Holding Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 107.43% and is forecasted to reach 0.18 in the upcoming year.

ProPetro Holding Corp (NYSE: PUMP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ProPetro Holding Corp (PUMP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.39. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.33. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.41. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.62.

In the same vein, PUMP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.43, a figure that is expected to reach 0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.18 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ProPetro Holding Corp (PUMP)

[ProPetro Holding Corp, PUMP] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.54% While, its Average True Range was 0.30.

Raw Stochastic average of ProPetro Holding Corp (PUMP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 12.80%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 26.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 54.65% that was lower than 75.94% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.