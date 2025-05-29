PulteGroup Inc (PHM) recent quarterly performance of -6.45% is not showing the real picture

PulteGroup Inc (NYSE: PHM) flaunted slowness of -2.84% at $97.71, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $100.57 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PHM posted a 52-week range of $88.07-$149.47.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 12.25%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 32.08%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -21.88%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $200.56 million, simultaneously with a float of $199.09 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $19.58 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $100.92, while the 200-day Moving Average is $117.89.

PulteGroup Inc (PHM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the PulteGroup Inc industry. PulteGroup Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.66%, in contrast to 94.17% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 13 ’25, this organization’s Vice President & Controller sold 3,500 shares at the rate of 106.40, making the entire transaction reach 372,386 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 11,372. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 13 ’25, Company’s EVP, Gen Counsel, Corp Sec’y sold 15,191 for 106.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,617,842. This particular insider is now the holder of 74,758 in total.

PulteGroup Inc (PHM) Earnings and Revenue Records

PulteGroup Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -21.88% and is forecasted to reach 12.08 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -1.87% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 32.08% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

PulteGroup Inc (NYSE: PHM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for PulteGroup Inc (PHM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.45. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.98. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $6.89, and its Beta score is 1.30. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.09. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 13.44.

In the same vein, PHM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 14.18, a figure that is expected to reach 2.99 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 12.08 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of PulteGroup Inc (PHM)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [PulteGroup Inc, PHM]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 2.21 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.57% While, its Average True Range was 2.76.

Raw Stochastic average of PulteGroup Inc (PHM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 29.00%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 5.93% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 33.79% that was lower than 37.07% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.