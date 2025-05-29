Qifu Technology Inc. ADR (QFIN) recent quarterly performance of 1.50% is not showing the real picture

Qifu Technology Inc. ADR (NASDAQ: QFIN) established initial surge of 0.28% at $42.67, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $42.55 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QFIN posted a 52-week range of $18.13-$48.94.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 14.22%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 18.01%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 22.79%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $134.47 million, simultaneously with a float of $119.20 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.52 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $42.05, while the 200-day Moving Average is $36.25.

Qifu Technology Inc. ADR (QFIN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Qifu Technology Inc. ADR industry. Qifu Technology Inc. ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.77%, in contrast to 78.06% institutional ownership.

Qifu Technology Inc. ADR (QFIN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Qifu Technology Inc. ADR’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 22.79% and is forecasted to reach 8.07 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 17.14% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 18.01% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Qifu Technology Inc. ADR (NASDAQ: QFIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Qifu Technology Inc. ADR (QFIN). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.86. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $6.56, and its Beta score is 0.56. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.25.

In the same vein, QFIN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.51, a figure that is expected to reach 1.75 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 8.07 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Qifu Technology Inc. ADR (QFIN)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Qifu Technology Inc. ADR, QFIN]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.75 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 20.07% While, its Average True Range was 1.67.

Raw Stochastic average of Qifu Technology Inc. ADR (QFIN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 58.03%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 18.30% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 33.96% that was lower than 56.91% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.